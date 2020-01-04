Eugene "Bobby" Cook, 71 of Huntersville died January 2 at his home following a long illness. He was born on September 11, 1948 in Bonham, TX to the late J.C. and Vinita Cook. He worked for I.B.M.
Survivors include his wife Sharon; sons, Shane Cook (Jennifer) of Mt. Holly, Joseph Cook (Maria) of Jacksonville, FL and Shawn Cook (Robin) of Sacramento, CA; sister, Nyon Douglas; and 6 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Thursday, January 9 (with a prayer service at 5:30) at James Funeral Home.
The funeral mass will be held at 2PM Friday, January 10 at St. Mark Catholic Church. The committal service will be private at Northlake Memorial Gardens.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 4, 2020