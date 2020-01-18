Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Midyette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Barton Midyette "Midget" JEFFERSON - Mr. Eugene Barton Midyette, known as "Midget" or "Gene", age 94, of Jefferson died Friday, December 6th, 2019, at Margate Health & Rehab Center in Jefferson, NC. Mr. Midyette was born November 11, 1925, to John Dunn and Clara Barton Howland Midyette in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He graduated from RJ Reynolds High School and served both in the US Navy in WWII and in the Army during the Korean War. As a graduate of North Carolina State University School of Design, Midget worked as an architect in Charlotte for more than 40 years, and was a lifelong member of AIA. He embraced computers and CAD early in its creation, and was a mentor to many young architects. He had a lifelong love of planes, history and enjoyed boating - including as a member of the Power Squadron. He could build, make and fix most anything, making his shoes difficult to fill, He will be remembered as a sweet, loving man with great curiosity, intellect and talent. Midget was married to Juanita (Nenie) Henry Midyette on June 30, 1951, who preceded him in death after 68 years of marriage. They enjoyed actively participating in the Charlotte community, including as members of Myers Park United Methodist Church, Charlotte Opera, and the Tower Club among others. Following his retirement, they relocated to the Glendale Springs and Jefferson communities of Ashe County where he was a faithful member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church. Most importantly, Midget was a devoted father and grandfather, survived by two daughters: Lindy Hensley of North Carolina, Sebia Petrovich of California and granddaughter, Abigail Petrovich of California. A memorial service will be held in the spring. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church.

