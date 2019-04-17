Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene R. Chappell Jr.. View Sign

Eugene "Gene" Raymond Chappell, Jr., 55, of Fort Mill, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 13, 2019 at home. He was born July 6, 1963 in Montpelier, Ohio, son of the late Eugene Raymond Chappell, Sr. and Doris Marie (Janeczek) Chappell of West Milton, OH.



Gene received his Bachelor's Degree in Media and Communications from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and worked at Wells Fargo as the Vice President of Business Excellence Team. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. An amazing husband, loving son, father, grandfather and friend, Gene will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his adored wife, Kristie "Kris" Chappell; four legged daughter, CJ; children, Noah Chappell, Ericca Chappell, Ashley Davis, and Alli Baucum; step-children, Payton Conner, Abby Montgomery, and Chris Hodges; 4 grandchildren; mother-in-law and sister-in-law; and many friends that became family.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Palmetto Funeral Home.



2049 Carolina Place Drive

Fort Mill , SC 29708

