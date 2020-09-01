Eugene Wilson

Eugene Francis Wilson "Gene" 11/25/1931 - 8/23/2020 MATTHEWS- Eugene Francis Wilson (Gene), 88, passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC. Gene was born on November 25, 1931 in Lima, Ohio to the late Allan Wilson and Blanche Smith. Gene is survived by Marion Wilson,his beloved wife; daughters Sharron Wilson and Stacy Andrews; son Gary Wilson; grandchildren Brett Reid, Payton Andrews, Taylor Andrews, West Wilson and Wynn Wilson; great grandson Bryan Thomas Reid. A memorial service was held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC for family only due to Covid restrictions. For the full obituary, go to www.McEwenfs.com