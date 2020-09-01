Eugene Wilson

1/1
Eugene Francis Wilson "Gene" 11/25/1931 - 8/23/2020 MATTHEWS- Eugene Francis Wilson (Gene), 88, passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC. Gene was born on November 25, 1931 in Lima, Ohio to the late Allan Wilson and Blanche Smith. Gene is survived by Marion Wilson,his beloved wife; daughters Sharron Wilson and Stacy Andrews; son Gary Wilson; grandchildren Brett Reid, Payton Andrews, Taylor Andrews, West Wilson and Wynn Wilson; great grandson Bryan Thomas Reid. A memorial service was held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC for family only due to Covid restrictions. For the full obituary, go to www.McEwenfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
