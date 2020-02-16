Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Burton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugenia Hargrave Burton "Gene" (1944 2020) CHARLOTTE - Gene Burton died February 9, 2020, after suffering from an extended illness from Alzheimer's Disease. Gene was a native of Suffolk, Virginia, born May 10, 1944. Her deceased parents were P. M. "Pep" Burton and Ann H. Burton of Suffolk. After graduating from Suffolk High School in 1962, she entered Queens College (Queens University of Charlotte) graduating in 1966 with a degree in English Literature and Composition. While a student at Queens, she held an active leadership role in campus life as a member of Alpha Delta Pi, Editor of the year book, Coronet, as well as serving on the Student Legislature and Publications Board. During her college summer before her senior year, she ventured North to the Great Lakes area of New York State to waitress at resort. After college graduation, she accepted a teaching position in that area. After teaching high school for a year, she was hired in Human Resources by Dey Brothers, a Syracuse Department Store. With the exception of her retail management work, Gene followed in her mother's professional footsteps in the field of education. Recruited in the mid 1970s by Queens College, her alma mater, she moved to Charlotte to become the Director of Alumni Affairs. From this role, she was promoted to spearhead admissions and student aid for the college and lastly to become Dean of Students. During her twenty-five-year career at Queens, she was often invited to be conference leader for CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education), a membership association serving educational institutions and the advancement professionals who work on their behalf in alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and allied areas. Because of her different perspectives and expertise in small college advancement, she was a sought-after as a speaker for this international educational association. Upon leaving Queens in the mid-1990s, she continued her career in educational development as the Development Director of Dore Academy (The John Crosland School), Charlotte's first school founded solely for children with learning disabilities and/or attention deficit disorder. With her expertise in educational development and marketing, Gene became an integral guide in helping Barbara Parrish and Philips Academy parents Phil and Jane Blount, establish Philips Academy in 2005. As one of its first board members, Gene helped put together and implement a development and marketing plan. Today Philips Academy provides children and young adults with complex learning disabilities, the academic, occupational, and social skills needed to be self-reliant, confident, and contributing members of their communities. Today the school with its unique model of life-centered academic preparation through hands-on instruction is ranked as a national leader in its educational focus. From 2004 until 2008, Gene served as Director of Development for United Family Services, renamed in 2012 as Safe Alliance. During her tenure at this United Way Agency, she was responsible for raising millions of dollars to assist families and individuals in crisis, including survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. After serving this non-profit, Gene retired to pursue travel, volunteer work and gardening. Gene was a statuesque, Tidewater-accented Virginian, who her close family members called "Fuzzy" for her hair style. She was admired by many of the Queens University's family for her marketing expertise which contributed to its impressive growth. She is remembered for her intellect, loyalty to friends, and wry sense of humor. Gene was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, P. McGuire "Mac" Burton, Jr. She is survived by her only nephew P. McGuire "Jeb" Burton, III and his wife Kirsten J. Burton and their two adult children, Abby and Mason. A memorial gathering will be conducted in the Rotunda of the Queens University Chapel on Radcliffe Avenue on Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to The Queens Fund, Queens University of Charlotte, 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28274 or to The General Fund, Philips Academy, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Eugenia Hargrave Burton "Gene" (1944 2020) CHARLOTTE - Gene Burton died February 9, 2020, after suffering from an extended illness from Alzheimer's Disease. Gene was a native of Suffolk, Virginia, born May 10, 1944. Her deceased parents were P. M. "Pep" Burton and Ann H. Burton of Suffolk. After graduating from Suffolk High School in 1962, she entered Queens College (Queens University of Charlotte) graduating in 1966 with a degree in English Literature and Composition. While a student at Queens, she held an active leadership role in campus life as a member of Alpha Delta Pi, Editor of the year book, Coronet, as well as serving on the Student Legislature and Publications Board. During her college summer before her senior year, she ventured North to the Great Lakes area of New York State to waitress at resort. After college graduation, she accepted a teaching position in that area. After teaching high school for a year, she was hired in Human Resources by Dey Brothers, a Syracuse Department Store. With the exception of her retail management work, Gene followed in her mother's professional footsteps in the field of education. Recruited in the mid 1970s by Queens College, her alma mater, she moved to Charlotte to become the Director of Alumni Affairs. From this role, she was promoted to spearhead admissions and student aid for the college and lastly to become Dean of Students. During her twenty-five-year career at Queens, she was often invited to be conference leader for CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education), a membership association serving educational institutions and the advancement professionals who work on their behalf in alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and allied areas. Because of her different perspectives and expertise in small college advancement, she was a sought-after as a speaker for this international educational association. Upon leaving Queens in the mid-1990s, she continued her career in educational development as the Development Director of Dore Academy (The John Crosland School), Charlotte's first school founded solely for children with learning disabilities and/or attention deficit disorder. With her expertise in educational development and marketing, Gene became an integral guide in helping Barbara Parrish and Philips Academy parents Phil and Jane Blount, establish Philips Academy in 2005. As one of its first board members, Gene helped put together and implement a development and marketing plan. Today Philips Academy provides children and young adults with complex learning disabilities, the academic, occupational, and social skills needed to be self-reliant, confident, and contributing members of their communities. Today the school with its unique model of life-centered academic preparation through hands-on instruction is ranked as a national leader in its educational focus. From 2004 until 2008, Gene served as Director of Development for United Family Services, renamed in 2012 as Safe Alliance. During her tenure at this United Way Agency, she was responsible for raising millions of dollars to assist families and individuals in crisis, including survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. After serving this non-profit, Gene retired to pursue travel, volunteer work and gardening. Gene was a statuesque, Tidewater-accented Virginian, who her close family members called "Fuzzy" for her hair style. She was admired by many of the Queens University's family for her marketing expertise which contributed to its impressive growth. She is remembered for her intellect, loyalty to friends, and wry sense of humor. Gene was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, P. McGuire "Mac" Burton, Jr. She is survived by her only nephew P. McGuire "Jeb" Burton, III and his wife Kirsten J. Burton and their two adult children, Abby and Mason. A memorial gathering will be conducted in the Rotunda of the Queens University Chapel on Radcliffe Avenue on Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to The Queens Fund, Queens University of Charlotte, 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28274 or to The General Fund, Philips Academy, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close