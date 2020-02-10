Eugenia Brackett "Jean" Dellinger went to join our Heavenly Father on Friday, February 7, 2020, after a ten year battle with heart failure and stroke. Services celebrating her life will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 140 North Main Street, Mount Holly, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation with friends and family will begin at 10:00, service to follow at 11:00; graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Gardens, in Mount Holly. Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 10, 2020