Eugenia Pollock

Eugenia Wingo Wright Pollock CHARLOTTE- After several years of declining health, Eugenia Wingo Wright Pollock (Gene) passed away on Tuesday, August 11, four days before her ninety-sixth birthday. She was born August 15, 1924 in Pontotoc, MS to John Curtis Wingo and Stella Welch Wingo and spent her youth in Toccopola where she was baptized in the creek. She met the love of her life, William David Wright, Sr., at the University of Mississippi; and they married in 1945. Following Bill's completion of medical school and moves around the country for his Navy service, they settled in Greensboro, NC in 1955 where she reared her five children; and Bill practiced orthopedic medicine. She became a devoted volunteer, serving as a docent and on the Board of Directors at Greensboro Historical Museum and the Symphony Guild. Gene was an avid gardener and bridge player and enjoyed hosting a number of bridge, garden, and social events. Following Bill's untimely death in 1973, Gene remained in Greensboro until 1988 at which time she married Harry Edwin Pollock and moved to Charlotte where she once again became involved in volunteer and community service. Her passion here became Hospitality House of Charlotte where she was both a board member and an active volunteer. Gene was predeceased by both of her husbands. She is survived by her five children: William David Wright, Jr., Miriam Wright, John Wingo Wright (Diane), Eugenia (Genie) Wright Dickinson (Ross), Elizabeth Wright Pickens (Todd), and her eleven grandchildren. These words, however, do not capture the essence of this amazing woman who mastered many roles: Mom, Grammy, friend, a lover of chocolate and good bourbon who possessed a wicked sense of humor, bright eyes, a warm smile, and a laugh that could light up a room. She was foremost a woman of character, integrity, generosity, and perseverance. Modeling these traits for her children, her friends, and others she brought into her family circle, she was beloved and respected. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospitality House of Charlotte. A memorial service will be held at a later date when travel and gathering are once again safe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store