Eunice "Gwen" Green, 81, formerly of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was a native of Canton, NC and the daughter of the late Robert and Lila Belle Patterson Mehaffey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Elaine Burnette and Sharon Diane Donaldson; three brothers and two sisters.
Eunice was affectionately known in her community as "MawMaw Gwen" due to her generosity and hospitable spirit. She will be missed deeply by her brother, Raymond Mehaffey (wife Patricia); three grandchildren, Charlie Donaldson (wife Melanie), Andrea Bolen (husband Greg) and Katie Myers (husband Scott). She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Meredith, Keylee, Tinley, Austin, Grayson and Jackson; all of whom were her "babies."
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27th from 12:00 until 1:30 pm at Mclean Funeral Directors of Belmont. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 1:30 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn West, Charlotte, NCIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2019