Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eunice "Gwen" Green, 81, formerly of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was a native of Canton, NC and the daughter of the late Robert and Lila Belle Patterson Mehaffey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Elaine Burnette and Sharon Diane Donaldson; three brothers and two sisters.



Eunice was affectionately known in her community as "MawMaw Gwen" due to her generosity and hospitable spirit. She will be missed deeply by her brother, Raymond Mehaffey (wife Patricia); three grandchildren, Charlie Donaldson (wife Melanie), Andrea Bolen (husband Greg) and Katie Myers (husband Scott). She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Meredith, Keylee, Tinley, Austin, Grayson and Jackson; all of whom were her "babies."



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27th from 12:00 until 1:30 pm at Mclean Funeral Directors of Belmont. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 1:30 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn West, Charlotte, NCIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.



Condolence messages may be sent online at

Eunice "Gwen" Green, 81, formerly of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was a native of Canton, NC and the daughter of the late Robert and Lila Belle Patterson Mehaffey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Elaine Burnette and Sharon Diane Donaldson; three brothers and two sisters.Eunice was affectionately known in her community as "MawMaw Gwen" due to her generosity and hospitable spirit. She will be missed deeply by her brother, Raymond Mehaffey (wife Patricia); three grandchildren, Charlie Donaldson (wife Melanie), Andrea Bolen (husband Greg) and Katie Myers (husband Scott). She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Meredith, Keylee, Tinley, Austin, Grayson and Jackson; all of whom were her "babies."The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27th from 12:00 until 1:30 pm at Mclean Funeral Directors of Belmont. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 1:30 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn West, Charlotte, NCIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com . McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family. Funeral Home McLean Funeral Directors

515 North Central Avenue

Belmont , NC 28012

(704) 825-5301 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close