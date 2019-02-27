Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eutha Spencer Hix. View Sign

Mrs. Eutha Spencer Hix, age 90 of Winston Salem, formerly of Wilkesboro, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Arbor Acres in Winston Salem.



Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Robinson Hall at Arbor Acres in Winston Salem. The family will receive friends after the service. At 3:00 PM, there will be a Committal Service at Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel 545 Moravian Falls Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 with Rev. Dr. Tim Roberts officiating. Entombment will be in Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



Mrs. Hix was born October 21, 1928 in High Point to James Ross Spencer Sr. and wife Nonnie Susan Morris Spencer. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Hix was a member of First United Methodist Church in North Wilkesboro since 1949, where she was an active member of the United Methodist Women since that time, having served as District and Local Treasurer. She had volunteered with the American Red Cross on the Board and had served as a Volunteer with the Blood Mobile. Mrs. Hix had also served on the ADAP Board. The greatest joy of her later life came with the arrival of her three grandchildren whom she loved, cherished and spoiled.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother; Ross Spencer, Jr. and her sister; Irene Joines.



Mrs. Hix is survived by three daughters; Mel Shinaman and husband Brad of Moravian Falls, Jenny Hix of Wilkesboro and Kathryn Hix-Boyette and husband Tom of Winston Salem, three grandchildren; Daniel Shinaman, Jay Shinaman and Stephanie Shinaman, a sister; Marie Reddeck of Trinity, NC and a brother; Donald Spencer of Raleigh.



The family requests no food or flowers. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro PO Box 1145 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or Wilkes ADAP PO Box 968 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.



The Hix family sincerely thanks the staff at Arbor Acres for their loving care of Eutha "E-Maw" over the past two and a half years.



