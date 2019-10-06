Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Forsman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eva Margareta Forsman HELSINKI, FI - Eva Margareta Forsman passed away on September 24, 2019 in Helsinki, Finland after a brief stay in memory care and the hospital. Born on May 1, 1927 in the same city, she was the much-loved wife of Usko Forsman. Eva was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her four children and eleven grandchildren. She lived in good health to see her six great grandchildren. Always lively, vivacious, spunky and incredibly diligent, she made many sacrifices for her family so they would be loved and cared for. Family was all important to Eva who was the middle child in a family with three sisters and a brother. Eva was preceded in death by her husband Usko Forsman, parents Bruno and Hjordis Bredenberg, sister Kerstin Pitkaniemi and brother Johan Bredenberg. Eva was 14 when the then Soviet Union attacked Finland in Fall of 1939. The war brought many hardships including periods of separation from family as a child evacuee in Sweden safe from the bombing raids over Helsinki, having little food during many months of teenage years and no winter coat for several years. Eva's mother told her to sprint everywhere to keep warm, so when Eva walked it was super-fast. At age 91 she still easily covered two miles. When a decade younger she would smile and point to the speed limit sign to those who had fallen behind and trying to catch up. Eva graduated with a Bachelor's in Science in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Chemistry from Helsinki University in 1950. Eva met her future husband Usko when they were both in graduate school. She gave up her career to stay at home with their four children born in the span of less than six yearsher motto was "never underestimate a mother of four children". She also adhered to "always remember men enjoy spending time with small children in small doses" and gave her husband the time to launch and build their company, where she later worked side by side with him. Eva and Usko spent their happiest times together in the beautiful Finnish archipelago. Their children were steeped in the care- free Finnish summer cottage and island life rarely setting foot during summer holidays in the city. All the grandchildren have fond memories of spending summer weeks with Mormor and Morfar on their island of Jungfruholm. Eva spoke Swedish (her mother tongue), Finnish, English and French with her grandchildren depending on which family she was with. Eva is survived by her daughters Heidi Wilson (George) and Eva-Stina Gibielle (Christian), and sons Torsti Forsman (Merja) and Ralf Forsman (Tiina), her grandchildren Jessica Barringer, Laura Barringer, Emily Barringer, Eva LeGurun, Mats LeGurun, Johanna Forsman, Tommi Forsman, Nina Forsman, Maria Silvast, Erika Forsman and Henri Forsman, six great grandchildren, her sisters Gudrun Segercrantz and Birgitta Erkkila and her former son-in-law Tom Barringer. A memorial service will be held on October 19 at the historic Old Aggelby church in Helsinki, Finland with a reception following.

