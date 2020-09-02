Eva Jean Rushing Yandle, 79, of Indian Trail, NC, passed away at home on August 31, 2020.
"Eve" was born in Mecklenburg Co on July 15, 1941. She worked at Drum Manufacturing of Mint Hill and retired from Herff Jones Photography. Eve most enjoyed the time spent with family and friends and she will be dearly missed.
Eve is survived by her husband, Roy, of Indian Trail; a daughter Trudy (Tommy) Crawford of Indian Trail; a daughter Karen (Chris) Vickers of Alma, GA; and a son Ronnie (wife Marian) Yandle of Ft. Mill, SC; and four siblings: Katie Helms of Monroe, NC, Ralph (Sylvia) Rushing of Matthews, NC, Virginia Mullis of Monroe, and Raymond (Pete) Rushing of Stanfield, NC. Eve is further survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda "Lindy" Denise Rushing.
Visitation will begin at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 2, at the Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, 28105. Graveside services will follow at noon at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road, Charlotte, NC 28277.
For full obituary and details, please visit Eve's personal online memorial at www.LoweNeddo.com
or call 704-545-3553.