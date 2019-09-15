Evan Robert Strom, 29, died Monday, September 9, 2019 in Guatemala.
Evan was the kindest most gentle soul who ever lived. He was raised in Charlotte and was a graduate of NMSU. He has traveled extensively including 4 continents and approximately 20 countries. Addison's disease took his short life which he lived well. He was the oldest of five siblings. He is survived by his parents Eric and Mary, three brothers Ian, Logan, Graham and sister Erica. The service will be held at Noon Monday September 16th at South Charlotte Banquet Center, 9009 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte, NC 28277.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to nadf.us for Addison's Disease.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 15, 2019