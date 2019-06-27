Evelyn Alexander Phillips, 88 of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Matthews, NC. She was born November 16, 1930 to the late Dr. George Alexander and Glenna Satterwhite Alexander of Kannapolis, NC. Evelyn grew up in Cabarrus County and was a graduate of Brenau Academy in Gainesville, GA. Attended Queens University and graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing as a RN. he was employed by Mecklenburg Health Department, and taught "Mother and Baby Care" through the Red Cross. Later in life she spent 30 years in the insurance industry providing health physicals for these companies: Biometric Profiles, ASB Meditest and EMSI. She was an avid golfer who played with her husband, gardening, reading, knitting and walking her labradoodles (Hannah and Sophie). The holidays through her cooking and baking brought her children home to celebrate. Her Christmas gifts would always include a hand knitted gift. She was a member of Calvary Church for 38 years. Evelyn is survived by her husband of forty years, C. Duane Phillips, son Horace Davis (Rosa) of Indian Trail, NC, daughters Lyn Proctor Hock of Santa Barbara, CA, and Susan Hamilton of Hillsborough, NC., stepdaughter, Dayna Langley of Roanoke Rapids and stepson Gary Phillips of Knoxville, TN, 2 granddaughters, Emily Davis Haque of Sugarland, TX, Whitney Davis Brinly of Forest, VA, niece Carol Patterson of Gibsonville, NC. She had 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 on Friday, June 28, 2019. The family will receive friends in the chapel at 1:00 pm and followed by Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Evelyn Phillips name to the Humane Society of Charlotte. Arrangements are in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service; please share condolences online at www.hankinswhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 27, 2019