Evelyn Anne Ervin
1923 - 2020
Evelyn Anne Ervin, 97, a lifelong Charlotte resident, passed away on September 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 21, 1923 in the Steele Creek area of Mecklenburg County, to the late Jonas H. Ervin, Sr. and Carrie Garrison Ervin.

She graduated from Berryhill High School and attended the former Woman's College in Greensboro, NC, now known as UNCG. A commercial certificate afforded her success in a lengthy business career. During WWII, Evelyn was employed as secretary to the Coast Guard officers at US Naval Ammunition Depot, located on a portion of her family's property in Steele Creek.

A faithful member of Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church her entire life, Evelyn contributed to their music program through piano performances in Sunday School when younger and later a choir member for many years. She was also a member of Circle #1 and VIP Seniors.

Always happy to make trips to the beach where she visited relatives and many friends. A favorite pastime was enjoying working crossword puzzles. Evelyn had an infectious laughter that all much appreciated.

Evelyn is survived by two nephews, Albert D. Ervin and Todd Houston Ervin. She was predeceased by brothers, Jonas H. Ervin, Jr. and Albert B. Ervin.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 15000 York Road, Charlotte, NC 28278.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
