Mrs. Evelyn Criminger, passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Surfside Beach, SC.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 7th at Forest Lawn West in Charlotte, NC.
Mrs. Criminger, a long time resident of Cornelius, moved to Surfside Beach after retiring from Davidson College.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Edward (Ed) Criminger, sons Lawrence Edward (Eddie) Criminger, Jr and Paul L. Criminger, sisters Betty B. Rollins and Mildred B. Hedrick.
Survivors include her brother Earl Ballard and wife Anne of Surfside Beach SC, granddaughter Allyson Criminger and great grandson Asher of Jacksonville Fla, ,and daughter-in-law Linda K. Criminger of Cornelius NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019