Evelyn Criminger (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Criminger.
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Evelyn Criminger, passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Surfside Beach, SC.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 7th at Forest Lawn West in Charlotte, NC.

Mrs. Criminger, a long time resident of Cornelius, moved to Surfside Beach after retiring from Davidson College.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Edward (Ed) Criminger, sons Lawrence Edward (Eddie) Criminger, Jr and Paul L. Criminger, sisters Betty B. Rollins and Mildred B. Hedrick.

Survivors include her brother Earl Ballard and wife Anne of Surfside Beach SC, granddaughter Allyson Criminger and great grandson Asher of Jacksonville Fla, ,and daughter-in-law Linda K. Criminger of Cornelius NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.