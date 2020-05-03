Evelyn Ford, 103 years young, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, at home. Evelyn was born July 19, 1916 on a small farm in Union County, NC and raised in a family of nine children. After meeting and marrying her husband of 51 years, Jack Ford, they settled in Charlotte, NC.
Evelyn had many friends and enjoyed nothing more than her family, friends, and gardening.
Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband John F. Ford in 1998 and by her son John F. Ford II in 2015. Survivors include daughters Margaret Lynn, Patricia Whitesides (Terch), son Tommy (Lisa), daughter in law Donna Thrasher and grandchildren: Allison Snider (Jeremy), David Lynn, Jessie Ford, and John H. Ford, great grandchildren Felix and Forrest Snider. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is indebted to the wonderful care she received from Dr. William E. Burgess and the staff at First Charlotte Physicians in Matthews. Condolences may be left for the family at www. McEwenFS.com.
Evelyn had many friends and enjoyed nothing more than her family, friends, and gardening.
Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband John F. Ford in 1998 and by her son John F. Ford II in 2015. Survivors include daughters Margaret Lynn, Patricia Whitesides (Terch), son Tommy (Lisa), daughter in law Donna Thrasher and grandchildren: Allison Snider (Jeremy), David Lynn, Jessie Ford, and John H. Ford, great grandchildren Felix and Forrest Snider. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is indebted to the wonderful care she received from Dr. William E. Burgess and the staff at First Charlotte Physicians in Matthews. Condolences may be left for the family at www. McEwenFS.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.