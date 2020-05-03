Evelyn (Connell) Ford
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Ford, 103 years young, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, at home. Evelyn was born July 19, 1916 on a small farm in Union County, NC and raised in a family of nine children. After meeting and marrying her husband of 51 years, Jack Ford, they settled in Charlotte, NC.

Evelyn had many friends and enjoyed nothing more than her family, friends, and gardening.

Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband John F. Ford in 1998 and by her son John F. Ford II in 2015. Survivors include daughters Margaret Lynn, Patricia Whitesides (Terch), son Tommy (Lisa), daughter in law Donna Thrasher and grandchildren: Allison Snider (Jeremy), David Lynn, Jessie Ford, and John H. Ford, great grandchildren Felix and Forrest Snider. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family is indebted to the wonderful care she received from Dr. William E. Burgess and the staff at First Charlotte Physicians in Matthews. Condolences may be left for the family at www. McEwenFS.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved