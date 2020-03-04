Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Garris Whitley. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM Kimball Memorial Lutheran Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Garris Whitley ("Gram"), 86, left this earth peacefully on Monday, March 2nd, 2020.



Evelyn was born to Kemp B. and Pauline W. Garris on March 26, 1933, in Richmond County, NC. She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School, class of 1951, where she served as the class historian. Her clerical career began in the payroll department of J.P. Stevens Textiles in Rockingham, NC. After returning to Kannapolis in 1964, she worked in the retirement department at Cannon Mills, Plant 1. In 1972, Evelyn became secretary to the Dean of Architecture at UNC Charlotte. Thereafter, she worked as the administrative assistant to UNC Charlotte's first 3 Chancellors: Dr. D.W. Colvard, Dr. E.K Fretwell, and Dr. James H. Woodward. While at UNC Charlotte, she was an officer of the Charlotte Chapter Executive Womens International. Evelyn retired in 1994.



Those left to cherish her beloved memories include: sons, Mel Thompson (Myra), Trent Thompson (Marlene); daughters Annette Austin (Jimmy), Alyson Whitley; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren



Evelyn's family will receive friends at Kimball Memorial Lutheran from 12:30-1:45 pm on Friday, March 6th, followed by a celebration of her life, officiated by Reverend John Futterer. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Salvation Army of Cabarrus County or Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. A full obituary is online at

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 4, 2020

