Evelyn Irene (Lucas) Vaile
1942 - 2020
My Mom Evelyn Lucas Vaile of Charlotte, NC gained her wings on May 24, 2020. She joins her Mother Maggie Sanders, Father Archie Lucas, Sisters Marie Lucas, Margaret Lucas and Brother Jimmie Lucas. Evelyn was a devoted Christian, amazing mom and grandmother. She loved Nascar and had been a dedicated fan since the 80's. In her earlier years she loved to travel, garden and rescue animals. She worked at Radiator Specialty in claims and adjustments for over 30 years before she retired. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Mindy Conard and her husband Bryan; grandson Brandon Brown; and adopted daughter Angie Meadows. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
