Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28105 (704)-567-1500 Service 2:00 PM Sardis Presbyterian Church 6100 Sardis Road Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Evelyn's home 515 Robmont Road Charlotte , NC View Map

Evelyn Mebane Pharr, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many, passed away on February 4, 2020.



Mrs. Pharr was born in Dublin, VA on December 25, 1925. She was the daughter of William Nelson Mebane, Jr. and Lois Spotts Mebane, and grew up in Davidson, NC. Evelyn graduated from Davidson High School and attended Davidson College. She lived briefly in Richmond, VA where she worked as an assistant to the President of the Medical College of Virginia, before returning to Davidson where she met the love of her life in 1946. She married Robert Baxter Pharr in 1947 and enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage before he passed away in 2007. Evelyn worked for Dr. Hunter Jones in Charlotte before their first child was born in 1956.



Evelyn was an active member of



Sardis Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, where she had served as a Deacon. She was never hesitant to take on a leadership role in the organizations she had an interest in - including Robinson Woods neighborhood, Friendship Trays, The Mint Museum and others. She always enjoyed entertaining and was always the perfect hostess. Family and friends always came first and she never failed to take the lead whenever a friend was in need - coordinating meals and providing support as needed. She gave back to her community by volunteering in schools and delivering meals to homebound seniors.



Survivors include her sons Baxter and Nelson, daughter Kent and her husband Mark; granddaughters Natalie Burke Davis (and her husband Riley) and Julia Burke and grandsons Harris Pharr and Riley Pharr; brother Bill Mebane and his wife Marianne, and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sister Julia Mebane Bell.



The family will receive friends at Evelyn's home at 515 Robmont Road; Charlotte, NC 28270 on Friday, February 14 from 6-8 pm. A service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 15 in the sanctuary at Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, with reception to follow in the Church Education Hall.



The family wishes to extend deepest gratitude to Mrs. Pharr's caregivers, especially Karen Sutton.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road; Charlotte, NC 28270

