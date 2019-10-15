Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn P. "Shirley" Fox. View Sign Service Information Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory 106 Cherryville Rd. Shelby , NC 28150-4208 (704)-480-8383 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn "Shirley" Pritchard Fox, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late John Crawford Pritchard and Emily Alice Miles Pritchard. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years, Carson Lawrence Fox, her sisters, Myrtle Pritchard White, Dallas "Dale" Bertha Garner, Linda Gail Matthews and brother Johnny D. Pritchard.



A beloved sister, loving wife, mother and grandmother she is survived by her brother Jimmy Crawford Pritchard of Georgia and, her children, Finley "Larry" Lawrence Fox and wife Karen, Lisa Fox Poage and husband Michael, Grandchildren, Chadwick Lawrence Fox and wife Cherish, Ryan Bridges Poage and wife Lauren, Caroline Elizabeth Poage, Miles Doling Poage, many special and devoted nieces, nephews and loving grand-dogs who always visited and received treats.



Shirley moved with her husband C.L. to Shelby, North Carolina in April of 1980 to open Fox Distributing Co., Inc., where she served as Vice President of Human Resources. During her time in Shelby she became involved with numerous Bridge Clubs and Book Clubs. She had a love of reading. She especially enjoyed her Rook Club and the special moments and dinners they shared. She volunteered and supported numerous organizations including but not limited to the Girl Scouts of American, Empty Stocking Fund, Destination Cleveland County, The Earl Scruggs Center, The Salvation Army and Dolly Parton Imagination Library. She served as a Girl Scout Leader and spent many wonderful moments camping with her daughter. She had a very giving and loving heart. She was an extraordinary cook and made the holidays more special with her signature dishes. She was an avid Gamecock fan and could be found on Saturdays alongside her husband in Columbia, South Carolina cheering the Gamecocks on with close friends.



Shirley considered motherhood her most important job and felt her primary job was to inspire and love her children and grandchildren. Although the end of her life was challenging, she navigated it with dignity, grace and definitely on her own terms.



Shirley was an active, long time member of Central United Methodist Church and attended the Hoey Sunday School Class, where she would open the lesson with a prayer that she had written. She was a member and past president of the United Methodist Women's Club. Her committed and strong faith carried her through the most difficult times of her life. She was an avid reader, gardner, and enjoyed putting puzzles together and spending time with her grandchildren. She was fortunate to travel and always talked about the beauty of Alaska and Switzerland. She reminisced about the joy her travels brought her. She had a sweet and caring spirit and left a positive impression on everyone she met.



A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church, 200 East Marion Street, Shelby, North Carolina with Reverend Dr. John Boggs and Reverend Mark Barden officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. At other times the family will be at the home of Evelyn "Shirley" Fox, 412 Johnsfield Road, Shelby, North Carolina.



The family expresses sincere appreciation to Dr. Debra Gazzuolo with Signature Healthcare, Charlotte, North Carolina whose incredible compassion, devotion to the practice of medicine and care of our mother cannot be expressed in words.



We would like to also express our appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Presbyterian-Novant Healthcare in Charlotte, North Carolina for their commitment and dedication to the practice of medicine and care for our mother. They all went above and beyond the call of duty during this difficult time.



We would also like to express appreciation and love to her caregivers over the past two years, Cynthia Littlejohn, Betty Jones and Margaret Wilson. The compassion and care that they showed our mother allowed us to witness God's Angels on earth. They will forever be etched on our hearts and a part of our family. They guided us and brought great comfort during this journey of great loss. We would be remiss if we did not mention the incredible care of Hospice Cleveland County and Nurses Joanie Mabry and Melissa Beaver for their care and support during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Central United Methodist Church, 200 East Marion Street, Shelby, North Carolina 28150; Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, North Carolina 28150, or a .



Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.



