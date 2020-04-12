Evelyn McDonald Reid, age 91, widow of the late Herman Reid, Jr., passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Born in Charlotte, she was a daughter of the late John and Julia Toliver McDonald. Mrs. Reid was retired from Stately Lady Knit Wear and was a member of Moore's Sanctuary AME Zion Church. She loved her family and was very caring, giving, and supportive.
Mrs. Reid is survived by a son, Donald Reid (Vickey); two granddaughters, Donna Johnson (Elando) and Devon Reid; two great grandsons, Elijah Johnson and Ethan Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208.
A private graveside service will be held by the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
