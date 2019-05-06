Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Stanton. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church, Family Life Center 124 Bethel Street Clover , NC View Map Service 2:30 PM First United Methodist Church 124 Bethel Street Clover , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, May 4th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Evelyn Nichols Stanton went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, joining her husband and other family members in Heaven. Throughout her life, Evelyn was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. With a contagious smile that brightened up a room, she possessed a beautiful spirit that warmed all those who knew and loved her.



Born March 17, 1927 in York, S.C. to Luther and Lonnie Nichols, Evelyn was raised in the Cannon Mill Village. Both her parents worked for Cannon Mills, and they encouraged her and her three sisters to work hard and to accomplish things that would make them proud. Evelyn's first job was as a teenager selling tickets at the Sylvia Theater in York. She enjoyed being the first to greet people, but most of all she loved getting to eat all the popcorn she could hold.



Upon graduation from York High School, she met the love of her life, David, at First United Methodist Church in Clover, S.C. She always told her family she was hooked when he first winked at her. He obviously felt the same way, because they were happily married for nearly 66 years. After settling in Clover, she and David began a family.



Evelyn attended Gaston College and worked for an insurance firm in Gastonia, N.C. and a law firm in Clover. Always frugal, she scrimped and saved in order for David to buy the family business, Stanton Used Cars. David bought and sold the cars, and Evelyn managed the office and kept the books. She did her part so well that many people-David included-gave her credit for really being in charge of the business.



Though her family always came first, Evelyn was a leader in the church and in her community. Musically talented, she played piano and organ at Trinity United Methodist Church in York in the early years of her marriage. Fully involved in church life at First United Methodist, she sang in the choir and was active in Sunday School class and Bible studies. As a member of the United Methodist Women, she was the first recipient of the Sapphire Award for being the longest serving member of the United Methodist Women.



Evelyn belonged to the Clover Women's Club and Clover Bridge Club. When time permitted while raising a family, she enjoyed many years of playing golf and traveling. With her husband and family, she regularly visited the beach and the mountains, and enjoyed traveling to locations such as California, Las Vegas, and Dallas.



After David passed away in 2010, Evelyn remained independent, living in her home in Clover and enjoying frequent visits from her family and friends. She drove to First Methodist Church each Sunday and volunteered to help count money once a month at the church office. In order to maintain her active schedule she attended Silver Sneaker classes at the Clover YMCA.



In 2014, a stroke left her unable to live independently, but she slowly began to blossom in a new way while she lived at HarborChase in Rock Hill, S.C. She gained a large extended family and a social circle that kept her busy and engaged. The staff cared and loved her as if she were their own mother. Her family will be forever grateful to the kind people at HarborChase.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, David Stanton Jr., and sisters, Lois Griesman and Bonnie Bultman.



She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Ward (Richard) of Pittsboro, NC and Leslie Couick (Steve) of Rock Hill; daughter-in-law, Pam Stanton; four grandchildren, Johnna Massoni (Mark), Shawn Carr (Chuck), Faris Ward and Trip Stanton, as well as three great-grandchildren: Micah Ward, Shiloh Ward and Brady Massoni; a sister, Emily Roberts (Jerry), of Columbia, S.C.; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The interment will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, May 7 at 2:30 pm at The First United Methodist Church, Clover S.C. The family will welcome friends from 1:00-2:00 pm, prior to the service in the church Family Life Center. Officiating the service will be Rev. Tony Adams.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC. 29710.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Stanton.

On Saturday, May 4th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Evelyn Nichols Stanton went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, joining her husband and other family members in Heaven. Throughout her life, Evelyn was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. With a contagious smile that brightened up a room, she possessed a beautiful spirit that warmed all those who knew and loved her.Born March 17, 1927 in York, S.C. to Luther and Lonnie Nichols, Evelyn was raised in the Cannon Mill Village. Both her parents worked for Cannon Mills, and they encouraged her and her three sisters to work hard and to accomplish things that would make them proud. Evelyn's first job was as a teenager selling tickets at the Sylvia Theater in York. She enjoyed being the first to greet people, but most of all she loved getting to eat all the popcorn she could hold.Upon graduation from York High School, she met the love of her life, David, at First United Methodist Church in Clover, S.C. She always told her family she was hooked when he first winked at her. He obviously felt the same way, because they were happily married for nearly 66 years. After settling in Clover, she and David began a family.Evelyn attended Gaston College and worked for an insurance firm in Gastonia, N.C. and a law firm in Clover. Always frugal, she scrimped and saved in order for David to buy the family business, Stanton Used Cars. David bought and sold the cars, and Evelyn managed the office and kept the books. She did her part so well that many people-David included-gave her credit for really being in charge of the business.Though her family always came first, Evelyn was a leader in the church and in her community. Musically talented, she played piano and organ at Trinity United Methodist Church in York in the early years of her marriage. Fully involved in church life at First United Methodist, she sang in the choir and was active in Sunday School class and Bible studies. As a member of the United Methodist Women, she was the first recipient of the Sapphire Award for being the longest serving member of the United Methodist Women.Evelyn belonged to the Clover Women's Club and Clover Bridge Club. When time permitted while raising a family, she enjoyed many years of playing golf and traveling. With her husband and family, she regularly visited the beach and the mountains, and enjoyed traveling to locations such as California, Las Vegas, and Dallas.After David passed away in 2010, Evelyn remained independent, living in her home in Clover and enjoying frequent visits from her family and friends. She drove to First Methodist Church each Sunday and volunteered to help count money once a month at the church office. In order to maintain her active schedule she attended Silver Sneaker classes at the Clover YMCA.In 2014, a stroke left her unable to live independently, but she slowly began to blossom in a new way while she lived at HarborChase in Rock Hill, S.C. She gained a large extended family and a social circle that kept her busy and engaged. The staff cared and loved her as if she were their own mother. Her family will be forever grateful to the kind people at HarborChase.In addition to her parents and her husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, David Stanton Jr., and sisters, Lois Griesman and Bonnie Bultman.She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Ward (Richard) of Pittsboro, NC and Leslie Couick (Steve) of Rock Hill; daughter-in-law, Pam Stanton; four grandchildren, Johnna Massoni (Mark), Shawn Carr (Chuck), Faris Ward and Trip Stanton, as well as three great-grandchildren: Micah Ward, Shiloh Ward and Brady Massoni; a sister, Emily Roberts (Jerry), of Columbia, S.C.; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.The interment will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, May 7 at 2:30 pm at The First United Methodist Church, Clover S.C. The family will welcome friends from 1:00-2:00 pm, prior to the service in the church Family Life Center. Officiating the service will be Rev. Tony Adams.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC. 29710.Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Stanton. Published in Charlotte Observer on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close