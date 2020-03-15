Evelyn Tyson Smith, 86, of Monroe, NC, passed away on March 10, 2020. She was born in Polkton, NC on August 29, 1933.
Evelyn graduated from Polkton High School in 1953. She worked for Southern Bell for 19 years and participated in the WTVI Auctions.
She married Willie Smith on April 2, 1954 and was married for 58 years. Willie and Evelyn had three children: Michael Smith, Roger Smith, and Sandra Ward. They had six grandchildren: Melody Jefferson, Crystal Dennis, Jacob Smith, TJ Smith, Jason Smith and Paul Ward. She had 16 great grandchildren whom she loved very much. She was an active member of Green Memorial Church in Charlotte, NC, loved to travel and spend time with her family.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Notia and Paul Tyson; husband Willie Smith; children Roger Smith and Sandra Ward; and siblings Dennis Tyson, Ann Hagen, Gail Gathings, Carolyn Broadway, Vivian Tyson and Peggy Tyson. She was survived by her brother Bobby "Van" Tyson and sister Hilda Gibson.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill chapel. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte Region.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2020