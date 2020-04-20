Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelynn Kinlaw Cameron. View Sign Service Information Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Inc. 905 Erwin Rd. Dunn , NC 28334 (910)-892-2447 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelynn Jeannine Kinlaw Cameron passed away peacefully at Courtland Terrace in Gastonia, NC on April 15, 2020. Born April 29, 1928 to William Joseph Kinlaw and Flora Jane Smith Kinlaw, Evelynn grew up in Dunn, NC. She married William O. Cameron in 1952, and they moved to Alexandria, Va. and Bradenton, Fla., before returning to her hometown of Dunn.



Evelynn Served for 30 years as the Secretary/Office Manager of First Presbyterian Church in Dunn. She was a member of The Tuesday Review Book Club. Following Bill's death in 1984, she moved to Lincolnton in 1989 to be near her daughter, Martha Jayne Cameron Rhyne. While living in Lincolnton, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder. She was also a member of the Mentor Book Club.



In 2009 Evelynn moved to The Pines of Davidson, joining Davidson College Presbyterian Church.



Evelynn's passions in life were art and painting, but most especially, her three grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughter, Martha Jayne Cameron Rhyne and son-in-law, Johnathan L. Rhyne, Jr., her grandchildren, Cameron Stowe Rhyne, Crawford Rhyne Torell (and husband, John), and Johnathan L. Rhyne III (and fiance, Jordan Metts).



A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Belmont at a future date. Likewise, a Service of Committal and Witness to the Resurrection will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn, N.C. at a future date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the William O. and Evelynn Cameron Memorial Fund, Fayetteville Technical Community College Foundation, Post Office Box 35236, Fayetteville, N. C. 28303.

