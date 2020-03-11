Everett P. Cameron of Plantation Estates, Matthews, NC, passed away on March 7, 2020.
Dr. Cameron was born in Vermont and attended private and public schools in Massachusetts. He earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Boston University and a PhD at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
Everett served in the U.S. Army and taught at West Virginia University and Chicago University prior to coming to Charlotte in 1957. He served in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System for over thirty years in various capacities as personnel director, comptroller and budget director.
Dr. Cameron was preceded in death by his wife, Ivy Hunter Cameron.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Cameron and wife, Nancy, and James Cameron and wife, Karen; and daughter, Beth DeSimone and husband, Kenneth. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Paul Cameron and wife, Martha, Sarah Cameron, Jacob DeSimone, Daniel DeSimone, Hunter Cameron and wife, Alex, and Matthew Cameron; and two great grandchildren, Jabe and Stella Cameron.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Everett P. Cameron will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sardis Presbyterian Church Chapel, 6100 Sardis Road in Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in remembrance of Everett may be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or to the .
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2020