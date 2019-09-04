On September 1, 2019 our Lord called Evi home. She fought a long battle of Multiple Myeloma cancer.
Evi was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jefferson "Jeff, J.C." Crump and their daughter Sheila Crump Lott.
Evi was born February 17, 1946 in Ettlingen, Germany. She was the daughter of Gerda Gnatowski.
In 1968 Evi married Jefferson and he brought her to the United States. Evi was quickly adopted as a member of Jeff's family. They lived in Ft. Belvoir, VA, Germantown, MD and Charlotte, NC.
After a 35 year career Evi retired from Bank of America. She held many positions, the last one as a Trainer/Educator in the Global Commercial Investment Banking Division.
Evi loved her and Jeff's family, she loved animals, spending time at the beach and trips back home to Germany to visit her family. She loved and spent a lot of time reading. Evi attended Wilson Grove Baptist Church in Mint Hill.
Mrs. Crump is survived by her cousin, Gunter, his wife Hannelore of Neuenstadt am Kocher, Germany, their daughters Monika Schuck-Heilmann of Oberlunkhofen, Switzerland, Elke Heilmann of Ulm, Germany. As well as brother-in-law John Crump (Phyllis), sisters-in-law Pauline Edwards, Ann Harris (Norfleet), Bessie Jane Rushing (J.D.), Bernice Helms, Louise Bradley, Joyce Harris (Steve), Ruth Belk, Betty Crump and Yvonne Crump.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Wilson Grove Baptist Church, 6624 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28227 with the funeral service to start at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Donations to Wilson Grove Baptist Church and the Multiple Myeloma Society (http://www.lls.org/disease-information/myeloma) 4530 Park Road, Ste. 240, Charlotte, NC 28209 will be appreciated.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 4, 2019