I've known Ezelle since 1972 and have not met a finer gentleman in my life. He took me under his wing when I joined the Post Office and looked after me off and on for the next 30 years. The world is a lesser place today but Heaven has gained a strong voice. My condolences to his family - I can't imagine the loss they feel. Be consoled by the fact he has gone to his heavenly Home. Rest in Peace.



