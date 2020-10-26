1/
Famous O. Feaster
Mr. Famous O. Feaster, 65 of Charlotte, passed away on October 19, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m at Grier Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 26, 2020.
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
