Mr. Famous O. Feaster, 65 of Charlotte, passed away on October 19, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m at Grier Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 26, 2020.