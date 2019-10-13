Fannie Sims Caldwell (1920 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fannie Sims Caldwell.
Service Information
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC
28203
(704)-315-6241
Obituary
Send Flowers

I lived- I loved-I died

My family and friends know my accomplishments. I was predeceased by my parents Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Leroy Sims of Troutman, NC, four brothers, two sisters, numerous family members and friends, and husband Jimmy Caldwell. I am survived by my loving son and caregiver in my last years, Bobby Caldwell. At my request, no memorial service will be held. If you wish to make a contribution, do a good deed for someone in need, or whatever you choose. Until we meet again, to God be the Glory. Corpe diem (seize the day) Fannie

Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service is serving the Caldwell family. For online condolences visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.