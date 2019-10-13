I lived- I loved-I died
My family and friends know my accomplishments. I was predeceased by my parents Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Leroy Sims of Troutman, NC, four brothers, two sisters, numerous family members and friends, and husband Jimmy Caldwell. I am survived by my loving son and caregiver in my last years, Bobby Caldwell. At my request, no memorial service will be held. If you wish to make a contribution, do a good deed for someone in need, or whatever you choose. Until we meet again, to God be the Glory. Corpe diem (seize the day) Fannie
Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service is serving the Caldwell family. For online condolences visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 13, 2019