Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Fatma G. DeEskinazi, beloved wife of Jozef DeEskinazi, died on February 2, 2019, with Jozef at her side as they were for each other throughout their 40 years of marriage. Dr. DeEskinazi was born April 22, 1941, in Adana, Turkey, to Nadir and Rahime Arat. She earned her BS in Psychology at Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey, in 1970, and then came to the United States to pursue her doctorate in Psychology at Purdue University, earning her Ph.D. in 1976. She conducted a long and distinguished career as a practicing clinical psychologist and President and Clinical Director of Counseling Consultants, Inc. in Akron, Ohio. After moving to Charlotte in 1995, she continued to pursue many interests including being active in the Carolina Women's Club and the Friends Book Club of 25 years. She truly lived her life fully.



She is survived by her husband Jozef DeEskinazi, son Yigit Bulut, and daughter-in-law Yonca Bulut, granddaughter Yasemin Bulut, brother and sister-in-law Ercan and Gonul Arat, and many friends. Her husband, family, and friends will have many memories of a woman who loved life, art, and nature and embraced all pursuits with pleasure and verve. Her place in the hearts of all who loved her is secure, but she will be profoundly missed.



A remembrance will be held at Hankins & Whittington, 1111 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation to follow. Memorials may be made to The Carolinas Myeloma Research Fund at Levine Cancer Institute (LCI), P.O. Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232 or online at



Arrangements are in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service; please share condolences online at





Dr. Fatma G. DeEskinazi, beloved wife of Jozef DeEskinazi, died on February 2, 2019, with Jozef at her side as they were for each other throughout their 40 years of marriage. Dr. DeEskinazi was born April 22, 1941, in Adana, Turkey, to Nadir and Rahime Arat. She earned her BS in Psychology at Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey, in 1970, and then came to the United States to pursue her doctorate in Psychology at Purdue University, earning her Ph.D. in 1976. She conducted a long and distinguished career as a practicing clinical psychologist and President and Clinical Director of Counseling Consultants, Inc. in Akron, Ohio. After moving to Charlotte in 1995, she continued to pursue many interests including being active in the Carolina Women's Club and the Friends Book Club of 25 years. She truly lived her life fully.She is survived by her husband Jozef DeEskinazi, son Yigit Bulut, and daughter-in-law Yonca Bulut, granddaughter Yasemin Bulut, brother and sister-in-law Ercan and Gonul Arat, and many friends. Her husband, family, and friends will have many memories of a woman who loved life, art, and nature and embraced all pursuits with pleasure and verve. Her place in the hearts of all who loved her is secure, but she will be profoundly missed.A remembrance will be held at Hankins & Whittington, 1111 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation to follow. Memorials may be made to The Carolinas Myeloma Research Fund at Levine Cancer Institute (LCI), P.O. Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232 or online at www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/get-involved/donate/ Arrangements are in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service; please share condolences online at www.hankinswhittington.com Funeral Home Hankins & Whittington

1111 East Boulevard

Charlotte , NC 28203

(704) 315-6241 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close