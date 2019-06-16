Claudia Faye (Terry) Cooper was born in Rockingham, N.C. to Margaret Louise (Covington) Terry and William Cecil Terry on December 26th, 1937. She married Lemuel Ward Cooper on October 18, 1959. Faye was predeceased by her husband Ward, parents Louise and Cecil Terry and her sister Diane Terry Sena. She is survived by daughter Kimberlee Benton, son-in-law Scott Benton, grandson Cooper Benton, son Ken Cooper, granddaughter Elisa Langille, grandson John McSheehy-Cooper, brother-in-law LeRoy Sena, niece Krysta Gutierrez, and her oldest friend, Jean Slagle. Faye was a very warm, very bright light along life's path and she will be deeply missed. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Heritage Funeral Home-Weddington, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr, Matthews, N.C., 28104 at 12 noon on 6/18/19. Visitors will be received prior to the service, beginning at 11 AM. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Weddington will immediately follow the service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 16, 2019