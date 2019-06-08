Guest Book View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 1:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial service 2:30 PM Trinity United Methodist Church Beatties Ford Road View Map Burial Following Services Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ferman Cletus Hough, Jr., known to all as "Butch", age 75, of Huntersville, joined our Heavenly Father on Thursday June 6, 2019; he was surrounded by the love of his family. Butch was born in Charlotte on December 22, 1943 to the late Ferman Cletus Hough, Sr. and Myrtle Mundy Hough. Butch was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Ray Hough. Butch graduated from North Mecklenburg High School and attended Kings College in Charlotte.



Butch was a good and faithful servant of God, his family, church and community. He was, and continues to be, an example and inspiration of a life well-lived, a deep faith that shaped his life, and displayed peace, courage and resilience during his recent battle with lung disease. Butch took the next step in his journey to be with his Good Shepherd forever, ready to receive all of us who love him , to join him someday!



Butch walked hand-in-hand with Peg, his wife of 57 years, supporting and loving one another all along the way. Together, they raised four girls, Julie, Jana, Cindy and Wendy, who truly idolized him, along with their devoted spouses, Ian, Chris, Jimmy and Bobby. Butch loved and enjoyed spending time with his 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Zack, Brooke, Brittany, Kelsey and Trevor, and 7 great-grandchildren Lucas, Kayden, Aubrie, Addie, Bentley, Riley and Bella.



Butch loved his church family dearly. He had a strong and meaningful presence and was a vital leader at Trinity. His faith and service were an inspiration to all that attended Trinity.



A Memorial, focusing on Celebrating the life of Butch, will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Beatties Ford Road, on Sunday June 9th at 2:30 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the family life center from 1-2:30 prior.



Everyone is asked to wear red, Butch's favorite color.



Memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6230 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.



James Funeral Home is serving the family.





