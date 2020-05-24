Ferman Eugene Smith
1933 - 2020
Mr. Ferman Eugene Smith, 87, of Huntersville, NC, passed from this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 26 , 2020 at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church , Huntersville, NC at 1:00 P. M. Visitation will be held 1 hr. prior the Service. Interment will follow at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Charlotte, NC. W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home , Mooresville, NC is serving the Smith family.

