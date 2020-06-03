Fern Louise Feathers Duncan, 71, of 111 Woodstork Cove Dr., died at her home May 31, 2020 after a more than three-year battle with lung cancer. A celebration of life will be held at the Heritage House at Cavin Cook Funeral Home, 494 East Plaza Drive in Mooresville from 1:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, June 6.
For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list
Born in Schenectady, NY, Mrs. Duncan moved with her husband to Mooresville in 1979. She worked as an administrative assistant in the Psychology Dept. at Davidson College for 28 years before retiring. She was an avid quilter and became an avid tennis player later in life. She was active in mission projects in her church along with her Sunday school class and church circle.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Louis P. Duncan; one son, Scott Duncan and wife Heather, of Mt. Holly; one daughter, Sandy York and husband Aaron, of Durham; one brother, Carl Feathers and wife Faith, of Ballston Spa, NY; and two grandchildren, Duncan York and Marnie York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of the following organizations that were dear to her heart: Hope of Mooresville, First Baptist Church of Mooresville, or the Mooresville Soup Kitchen.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Duncan. Condolences may be made to the Duncan family at cavin-cook.com.
For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list
Born in Schenectady, NY, Mrs. Duncan moved with her husband to Mooresville in 1979. She worked as an administrative assistant in the Psychology Dept. at Davidson College for 28 years before retiring. She was an avid quilter and became an avid tennis player later in life. She was active in mission projects in her church along with her Sunday school class and church circle.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Louis P. Duncan; one son, Scott Duncan and wife Heather, of Mt. Holly; one daughter, Sandy York and husband Aaron, of Durham; one brother, Carl Feathers and wife Faith, of Ballston Spa, NY; and two grandchildren, Duncan York and Marnie York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of the following organizations that were dear to her heart: Hope of Mooresville, First Baptist Church of Mooresville, or the Mooresville Soup Kitchen.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Duncan. Condolences may be made to the Duncan family at cavin-cook.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 3, 2020.