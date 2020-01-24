Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora Mae Love. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Paw Creek Presbyterian Church 7400 Mount Holly Road Charlotte , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Paw Creek Presbyterian Church 7400 Mount Holly Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On January 22, 2020, Mae walked through Heaven's curtain into the arms of her beloved Savior.



Born on December 24, 1922 to Scott and Vergie Love, she had three brothers and two sisters. There was a fourth brother born but he only lived one day.



Mae was the oldest active life-long member of Paw Creek Presbyterian Church. She was baptized into the church in infancy. She taught primary Sunday School, sang in the choir and server in many capacities in the Paw Creek Presbyterian Women. In 2005 she received the "Honorary Life Membership". The Presbytery of Charlotte presented Mae with the "Outstanding Older Adult Award for 2006". Her steadfast love and dedication to her church family has been an inspiration for all who knew her. She made it her mission to welcome all visitors and encourage them to make her church their church home. Mae endeared herself to the congregation in many ways. As jokester, she has delighted all who knew her with her countless funny stories.



She began working at age 16 and retired at age 75. During World War II Mae worked at a handkerchief factory and a carbon plant. Her next 45 years were spent working for City Chevrolet and then General Motors for 8 years. Over those years Mae worked for all the owners and all the part managers of City Chevrolet.



Mae began each day with a prayer that "God would use her to reach someone for Christ." Her vibrant smile was an inspiration to folks who met her. She also called each church member to sing "Happy Birthday" on their birthday, no easy chore considering the several hundred members of the church.



Left to cherish her memory are her extended family and many friends.



We wish to thank Dr. McMillan and his staff for their wonderful, compassionate care of Mae. She had complete confidence in his medical advice.



Funeral services for Flora Mae Love will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Paw Creek Presbyterian Church officiated by Reverend Elliott Hipp with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM at the church prior to the service.



Memorials may be made to Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, 7400 Mount Holly Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.



