Floy Methal Ferguson was born July 9, 1935 and passed away December 14, 2019.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Billy Reece Ferguson; and son, Steve Reece Ferguson. She was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Ray Ferguson and Eddie Lynn Ferguson.
Funeral service is 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 17, at Golden Acre Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 16, 2019