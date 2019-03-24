Floyd "Bunny" Bell, Jr., father of Cindy Bell Weigel, died Thursday, January 31, 2019. Please come see his family and raise a glass on Sunday, March 31 from 2-4 pm at Piedmont Indoor Tennis at 21 Oak Branch Dr. in Greensboro. Donations of used tennis rackets will be accepted for Greensboro Tennis Foundation.
