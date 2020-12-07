1/1
Floyd Ballard
1934 - 2020
October 20, 1934 - December 4, 2020
Mount Holly, North Carolina - Floyd Milton Ballard, 86, died December 4, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Geraldine Hoffman Ballard; parents, Luther and Nellie Senter Ballard of Iron Station; brothers, Bub Yates Ballard of Lincolnton and Jerry Ballard of Gastonia; sisters, Martha Mize of Alexis and Lorene Ward of Iron Station; and "son", Thomas Caldwell, Jr. of Lincolnton. Survivors include his daughter, Melanie Ballard Caldwell of Lincolnton; sister, Alice Ballard White of Hamptonville; brother, David Ballard of Iron Station; special companion, Joyce Herring of Lincolnton; brothers-in-law, Charlie Mize of Alexis, Steve Hoffman of Matthews, Mike Hoffman of Gastonia, and Bruce Ward of Granite Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. He began his career in the construction industry in the 1950s with the Ervin Construction Company, building numerous single family homes in Charlotte during post WW II prosperity. He retired from the construction industry after having worked with Mulvaney Builders and UDC Builders. He was legendary for being able to hammer a nail home with a single blow. He was a founding member and chaplain of East Gaston Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid Biblical scholar and served as deacon and Sunday School teacher at Mulberry Baptist Church of Charlotte and First Baptist of Stanley. Special thanks go to neighbors Stephen and Jodie Burr of Mount Holly; members of East Gaston Volunteer Fire Department, and David Lineberger of Mount Holly. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Service information will be posted on his obituary page at https://www.woodlawnfuneral.org, when available. Memorials can be made to Alexis Baptist Church, 2151 Mt. Zion Church Road, Alexis NC 28006. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving Mr. Ballard's family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting https://www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
