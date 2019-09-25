Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Elliott. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Chester , SC View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services church social hall Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Avery Elliott, age 91, died on September 5, 2019, in Greenville, South Carolina. He was a long-time banking executive in Chester, South Carolina.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., in the First Baptist Church in Chester, South Carolina. A reception will be held in the church social hall following the service. Burial will be private.



Floyd was proud of his three sons and his two granddaughters. His sons are Matt (Kim) Elliott of Greenville, South Carolina, John (Marsha) Elliott of Keowee Key, South Carolina, and Bob Elliott of Lake Wylie, South Carolina. His granddaughters are Elizabeth Anne Overman (Jonathan) of Newnan, Georgia, and Catherine Avery Elliott of Keowee Key, South Carolina. Caroline Meredith was a beloved special friend for many years.



Predeceasing Floyd were his wife, Ola Matlock Elliott, and his parents, John Alexander Elliott and Minnie Cassells Elliott, as well as his three sisters and two brothers.



Floyd spent more than 32 years working in the financial industry. He was the last President of the Peoples National Bank of Chester. Floyd was a former Director of the South Carolina Association of Independent Banks. In discussing his career choice, Floyd said he went into banking because his father and grandfather operated a credit business at Elliott's Market in Chester, South Carolina. After his retirement, Floyd traveled the world.



Floyd was reared in Chester, South Carolina and graduated from Chester High School. He received degrees from Duke University and the School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Floyd was a veteran of the United States Army, having served stateside during the Korean War.



Active in the community, Floyd served as long-time Chairman of the Chester Sewer District and Treasurer of the Chester Little Theater. He was a past President of the Chester Lions Club and Chester Jaycees. He served as a Director of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce and the South Carolina Easter Seals Society.



His church was important to Floyd, and he was a former Sunday School teacher and held many church leadership positions.



Floyd loved to dance. Even while he was battling Parkinson's disease, he danced longer than anyone thought possible.



The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Palmettos Assisted Living Facility at NHC Mauldin and Caris Hospice. The family is grateful to Beverly Hailstock who was a wonderful and loving caregiver to Floyd.



Memorials should be made to the First Baptist Church of Chester, 102 Church Street, Chester, South Carolina 29706. Online condolences may be made to the family at

