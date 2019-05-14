Floyd Ronald "Bubba" Cochran, 72, passed away suddenly Friday evening, May 10, 2019.
Born October 9, 1946 in Charlotte, NC, Bubba is the son of the late Floyd Walter Cochran and Avis Flowers Cochran.
Employed by Show Pro Entertainment Services, Bubba was the on field crowd management supervisor at the Carolina Panther games as well as overseeing game operations for the ACC and NCAA. He was a veteran serving with the US Navy.
Surviving is his son, Ronnie Cochran.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00 am Thursday, May 16, 2019 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262. Friends may visit Wednesday evening May 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Committal services and burial will take place in Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Bubba's webpage at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 14, 2019