1/1
Forrest Eugene Nelson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forrest Eugene Nelson, 89, passed away August 24, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1931 in Nashville, TN, an only child to Oscar and Dorothy Nelson. He spent his early years in Cincinnati, OH while returning to summer often with his grandparents in Nashville, where his grandfather was the Fire Chief.

After a relocation to Charlotte, NC he attended Central High School, and then Duke University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Following a service in the U.S. Army he returned home to marry his bride, Martha Josephine Fetner (Marty).

His work with Blythe Brothers Construction took them eventually back to Charlotte where his wife and two children, Nancy Jo and Dottie, made their permanent home. Forrest became a Vice President in J.A. Jones Construction, where for many years he traveled internationally. After retirement, he became the Executive Director of the Ready Mix Concrete Association, a position he enjoyed greatly.

Forrest loved watching Duke basketball. He was an avid golfer, where at Myers Park Country Club, he was known to "shoot his age" into his early 80's. He was a frequent volunteer with the Optimist Club and very active in his church life, first at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, then at Myers Park United Methodist.

Forrest married Mary Jo Beaty and they spent many happy years together, enjoying traveling, trips to the beach and mountains, and visiting with their friends and family. They especially enjoyed their many grandchildren and watching their sports and activities.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Beaty and her children: David Beaty, Susan Jordan, Bonnie Griffin, and Tom Beaty and their families; by his children: Nancy Belding and Dottie and Richard Boone; grandchildren: Kelly Jo, Forrest, Jake, Laura and Emily; and great-grandchildren: Cameron, Samantha, and Alexandria.

Services were private for the family.

In remembrance of Forrest Eugene Nelson, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Myers Park United Methodist Church or The American Heart Association.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved