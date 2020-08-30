Forrest Eugene Nelson, 89, passed away August 24, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1931 in Nashville, TN, an only child to Oscar and Dorothy Nelson. He spent his early years in Cincinnati, OH while returning to summer often with his grandparents in Nashville, where his grandfather was the Fire Chief.
After a relocation to Charlotte, NC he attended Central High School, and then Duke University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Following a service in the U.S. Army he returned home to marry his bride, Martha Josephine Fetner (Marty).
His work with Blythe Brothers Construction took them eventually back to Charlotte where his wife and two children, Nancy Jo and Dottie, made their permanent home. Forrest became a Vice President in J.A. Jones Construction, where for many years he traveled internationally. After retirement, he became the Executive Director of the Ready Mix Concrete Association, a position he enjoyed greatly.
Forrest loved watching Duke basketball. He was an avid golfer, where at Myers Park Country Club, he was known to "shoot his age" into his early 80's. He was a frequent volunteer with the Optimist Club and very active in his church life, first at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, then at Myers Park United Methodist.
Forrest married Mary Jo Beaty and they spent many happy years together, enjoying traveling, trips to the beach and mountains, and visiting with their friends and family. They especially enjoyed their many grandchildren and watching their sports and activities.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Beaty and her children: David Beaty, Susan Jordan, Bonnie Griffin, and Tom Beaty and their families; by his children: Nancy Belding and Dottie and Richard Boone; grandchildren: Kelly Jo, Forrest, Jake, Laura and Emily; and great-grandchildren: Cameron, Samantha, and Alexandria.
Services were private for the family.
In remembrance of Forrest Eugene Nelson, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Myers Park United Methodist Church or The American Heart Association
