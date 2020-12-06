Frances Brownlee Gribble Parker
October 16, 1924 - December 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Frances ("Fran") Parker passed away on December 1, 2020. She was a life-long Charlottean, born on October 16, 1924. She was the daughter of the late W. Frank and Grace Rutledge Brownlee, and beloved wife of her late husbands, Bill Gribble and Bill Parker. Fran was also predeceased by her sister, Sarah Bryant of Charlotte, and brothers, Richard Brownlee of Kinston, NC and Harry Brownlee of New York, NY. Fran was a resident of Southminster Retirement Community in Charlotte.
A treasured mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Fran brought joy and love, care and compassion to all who crossed her path. She was an engaging, lovely, gracious lady. Her wisdom and generosity left the world blessed and better by her presence.
Fran attended Woman's College (now UNC Greensboro) and Queens University in Charlotte. She was devoted to her family and volunteered her time to a number of non-profits. Her favorites were Wing Haven Gardens and Bird Sanctuary, the Mint Museum, and the Charlotte Symphony. She was also a talented artist, especially known for her beautiful watercolor paintings. Fran was a long-term member of Myers Park Baptist Church and Myers Park Methodist Church.
Fran's love for her family and their love for her always drew them together for special occasions, such as Christmas and family times at North Litchfield Beach, SC. Her daughter Anne Gribble Glover and her husband Alec are both from Charlotte, but now live in Palo Alto, CA. Anne and Alec's son Todd and his wife Michaela live in Basking Ridge, NJ. Their two daughters, Maya and Nina, have been inspired by "Gram's" art and enjoyed doing art projects with her.
Fran's daughter Judy Parker Huitt and her husband Sig are both from Charlotte, and now live close by in Rock Hill, SC. Judy and Sig's daughter Garland Wilder, her husband Paul, and daughter Kate live in Durham, NC. Judy and Sig's son Parker and his wife Anne live in Greensboro, NC with their three children: Lucy who is a freshman at NC State, Benjamin, and Preston.
Fran's son Steve Parker and his wife Jenni live in Spartanburg, SC. They have three children: Ginger who lives in Asheville, NC; Bryan and his wife Jess live in Columbia, SC; Taylor who is a freshman at Presbyterian College; and grandson Damien Pierce.
Fran also is survived by her dear brother-in-law Marvin Koenig of New York, NY.
A Celebration of Life event will be held at some future date due to the Covid pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wing Haven Gardens and Bird Sanctuary (248 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209), Mint Museum (2730 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207), or Southminster Foundation (8919 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211).
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
.