Age 101 died peacefully, Friday, March 20, 2020 due to natural causes. Many contributed to her quality of life including but not limited to Anthony, Linda, Tammy, Shantell, Margaret, Doreen, Misty and many other professional staff members of The Stewart Health Center. In addition, we would like to express our appreciation to Lisa Falkner and Jill Martino of Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region. Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19), entombment will be held at the Sharon Memorial Park mausoleum for family only. A memorial service will be planned for a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 4855 Albemarle Road; Charlotte, NC 28205 or Providence Road Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 24, 2020