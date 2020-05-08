Mrs. Frances C. Grier, 93 of Indian Trail, passed away on May 5, 2020 at her residence. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Grier Memorial Chapel. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.