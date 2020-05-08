Frances C. Grier
Mrs. Frances C. Grier, 93 of Indian Trail, passed away on May 5, 2020 at her residence. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Grier Memorial Chapel. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
1:00 - 4:00 PM
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
MAY
9
Visitation
9:00 - 12:00 AM
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
MAY
9
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
My sincere condolences Geraldine to you and your family. Ms. Frances was always very warm and friendly each time I was in her presence. I will continue praying for your family during this difficult time.
Gwen Hoover Taylor
Friend
May 8, 2020
She was a women of noble character.
Herb
Friend
May 8, 2020
Peaceful White Garden
arthur m Jamison
May 8, 2020
Geraldine, I was saddened to head about the passing of your mother, she was like a mother to me and my siblings as she was a good friend of my mom. we are gonna miss her laughter, our talks our moments of prayers and our songs when we visited her. memories of her is forever in my heart. My heart goes out to you and your family !may god continue to bless you all doing this time of sadness.
arthur mae jamison
Friend
May 7, 2020
It saddens me to hear the passing of Aunt Frances. She was like a mother and grandmother to me and my daughters. We will miss her. Our prayers are with you Gerri and the family. She was a lovely lady. She will be missed at the grandchildren basketball games.
Judy Carothers - Cohen
Family
