Frances Stinson, 94, joined her husband in heaven on March 2, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1924 in St. Paul, VA to the late James and Frances Counts. Frances was a loving wife and soulmate to Carl for 74 years and a proud mother to her three children. She was a homemaker for several years before working at Belk's department store but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.



Frances will be greatly missed by all who knew her and remembered fondly for her unique sense of humor and her polished style. In her later years you could always find her with a guaranteed smile and a big hug each time one of her cherished children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren would visit.



Mrs. Stinson is survived by her three children Fred Stinson and wife Rickie, JoAnn Barbery, and Ronnie Stinson and wife Donna, her six grandchildren David Stinson, Greg Stinson, Tammy Varela (Jason), Melanie Mays (Rob), Daniel Stinson (Bethany), and Natalie Bicknell (Lucas), her nine great-grandchildren, her brother Randy Counts, and her sister Pauline Holmes.



She was preceded in death by her husband [just 45 days prior], her parents, and eight of her ten siblings.



Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 12 noon at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. A funeral service will follow at 1pm with burial at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Commonwealth United Methodist Church, 2434 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte NC 28205 .



