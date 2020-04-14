Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Dellinger Dean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Dellinger Dean, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 11, 2020. She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late James and Lucy Dellinger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Major Dean, a sister Margaret Dellinger Stone, and a daughter Nancy Louise Black. Frances and her siblings lived with their grandparents Marion and Nancy Sherrill on their farm where she learned to cook, sew and tend a farm. She was a bookkeeper at Thomas Cadillac in Charlotte for many years. Later she assisted her husband with Dean Tire Company until they both started in the antique business. They ran Dean's Junk-N-Stuff and were the longest running member of Metrolina Fairgrounds and Expo. After retiring from the business, she continued to sew with her sister, Margaret, making craft items to sell that everyone loved. She was a lifelong member of Cooks Memorial Presbyterian Church where she had so many loving memories and friends.



She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Gene (Rhonda) Pressley of Shelby, Jimmy (Joy) Pressley of Iron Station, Louie (Lynn) Dean of Dallas, Tony Dean of Harrisburg, Joel Dean of Concord; daughters, Debra (Steve) Johnston of Charlotte, Alice (Herb) Adkins of Charlotte; eighteen grandchildren, and twenty three great grandchildren, brother Jimmie Dellinger of Lincoln County and longtime caregivers Angela Peagram, Deann Sisk, and Jackie Sherrill whom she loved and considered part of her family.



Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Gaston County, PO Box 3984 Gastonia NC 28054 or to Cooks Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3413 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216.



Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Dean family.

