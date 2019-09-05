Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Elizabeth (Garrison) Craddock. View Sign Service Information Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service 306 Glenwood Ave Burlington , NC 27215 (336)-226-1622 Send Flowers Obituary





Frances was born April 28, 1942 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the oldest child of Henry Jackson Garrison and Esther Ann Bivens Garrison. She was the adoptive mother of Dr. Craddock's four children, Elaine, Charles McCoy, John Goodwin, III, and Ann Louise, whose mother, Dr. Annabelle Thomas Craddock, died when they were young.



A product of the Charlotte city schools, she went on to graduate from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Duke University. A lover of science and medicine, she worked in the micro lab at NCMH before becoming an original member of the first hospital infection control program in the southeast based on active surveillance. Some years after her marriage, Frances entered and graduated cum laude from the Duke PA program. She worked for her husband and favorite boss until he retired and closed his practice.



Frances is survived by her daughter Elaine, son Charles McCoy (daughter-in-law Marley), son John Goodwin III, daughter Ann Louise, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.



Per her wishes, Mrs. Craddock will be cremated without service or ceremony and at a time chosen by her family, her ashes will be strewn at a chosen location.



It was her fondest hope that should memorials be made in her memory, they would be directed to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ASPCA PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, or



Condolences may be offered at

