Mrs. Frances Roberts Flock, 90, wife of NASCAR Hall of Famer Tim Flock, of Indian Land, South Carolina, died March 13, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Flock was a true ambassador of the history of stock car racing. She was very involved with three different racing clubs. She received several awards for her hard work and dedication to these clubs. She was a member of Higher Ground Church, Indian Land, SC.
She is survived by daughters Joy Kirkpatrick and Peggy Black, sons Richard Flock and Carl Flock; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a Visitation at McEwen Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 - 9 pm.
Funeral will be held at Higher Ground Church, 8365 Possum Hollow Rd., Indian Land, SC 29707 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 am.
Burial will follow to Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd., Mint Hill, NC 28277.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Timers Racing Club, Medical/Hardship Fund, 125 Northeast Dr., Archdale, NC 27263.
