Frances Gray
1931 - 2020
Frances Gray
August 19, 1931 - November 19, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Frances Gerolene Honeycutt Gray, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Novant Health - Mint Hill.
Frances was born August 19, 1931 in Cabarrus County to the late Charlie Grier Honeycutt and Fannie Beulah Honeycutt. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Gerald Howard Gray, who passed away in 2005; grandson, Jason Elliot Gray; four brothers; and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 12:45 pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Plaza Baptist Church, Charlotte. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in the church sanctuary, officiated by Pastor David Gales. She will be laid to rest at Sharon Memorial Park, 5400 Monroe Road, Charlotte.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Dennis "JD" Gray; grandsons, Jonathan and Jordan Gray; sister, Mary Jane Voncannon; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Gray.
Frances was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a promoter of Jesus and faithful member of Plaza Baptist Church for over 50 years. Frances was a wonderful and loving person who never spoke ill of anyone. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to Plaza Baptist Church, 3321 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Gray family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Plaza Baptist Church
NOV
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Such a kind and gentle lady.I will forever hold the memories I have of her.
Frances Keith
Friend
