Frances Green
1923 - 2020
Frances F. Green
December 8, 1923 - December 2, 2020
Muskegon, Michigan - Frances F. Green died December 2, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC on December 8, 1923 to Hendrick and Carrie (Miller) Faggart. Frances graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC, as an RN in 1945. During WWII she met Donald Erwin Green from Muskegon, MI, who was stationed in NC for training. After his service in the Air Force, they married on December 25, 1946. She then moved to Muskegon, MI. She is survived by her Michigan family, daughters: Lesa (John) Jordan of Spring Lake and Shelley Green of Manistee; grandsons: Donald (Melissa) Taylor of Norton Shores and Scott (Lisa) Taylor of Fruitport; several grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her NC family: nieces; Laura (Ben) Mullis and Lindsay F. Matzeit; nephews: Edward (Trey) Joseph Feeley III and Edward (Linda) Faggart of Lincolnton, NC. There will be no services. Interment will be with Donald in City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell, VA. Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sytsema Funeral Homes, The Sytsema Chapel
737 E. Apple Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49442
(231) 726-5210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

December 5, 2020
Oh Mrs. Frannie,
How I love you so. You were like a grandmother to me during our time together. I am glad I had the opportunity to share time with you. Lesa and Shelley I hope you are well. I have not seen or talked to you in awhile but I want to send my condolences. Thanks for letting your mom be a part of my life.
Dana
Friend
December 4, 2020
Such a sweet lady. Three generations of my family all knew Frances at Krautheim's and bought from her. Always a smile when you got off the elevator and always cheerful.
Ron
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
Fran green was a truly unique person. You could not help but love her. She is now free to stop at all the sales and antique shops she wants to and she can shop as long as she wants. God bless you, Fran. My prayers are with Shelley and Lesa.
Jeannie L Lewis
Friend
