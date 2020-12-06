Frances F. Green

December 8, 1923 - December 2, 2020

Muskegon, Michigan - Frances F. Green died December 2, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC on December 8, 1923 to Hendrick and Carrie (Miller) Faggart. Frances graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC, as an RN in 1945. During WWII she met Donald Erwin Green from Muskegon, MI, who was stationed in NC for training. After his service in the Air Force, they married on December 25, 1946. She then moved to Muskegon, MI. She is survived by her Michigan family, daughters: Lesa (John) Jordan of Spring Lake and Shelley Green of Manistee; grandsons: Donald (Melissa) Taylor of Norton Shores and Scott (Lisa) Taylor of Fruitport; several grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her NC family: nieces; Laura (Ben) Mullis and Lindsay F. Matzeit; nephews: Edward (Trey) Joseph Feeley III and Edward (Linda) Faggart of Lincolnton, NC. There will be no services. Interment will be with Donald in City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell, VA. Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442.





